Restoration of Dnipro hydroelectric power plant to take years

According to Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, restoring the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant to its initial state following the Russian missile attack on 22 March will take several years.

Source: Espresso

Quote: "Unfortunately, the elimination of damage done to the DniproHPP will take a considerable amount of time," said Syrota.

Advertisement:

Details: Currently, work is underway to dismantle the engine room's broken ceiling and walls. Syrota said it is already clear that restoring the project solution to its original state will take many years.

"I believe we will be able to disassemble all of these blockages within a week, and then we can discuss the consequences in greater detail. However, there are many hits in the units themselves, and the equipment has burned out, indicating that there is a lot of work. It is currently not possible to estimate both time and cost. There are units that need to be completely manufactured from scratch, which takes between 18 and 24 months," Syrota explained.

In addition to the restoration of the units, the turbine hall will also need reconstruction.

"Not to mention the fact that the turbine hall will need to be completely restored, which basically means construction of a new turbine hall. And we'll have to see what happens on the four floors at the bottom of the station, which are 25-30 metres deep, but this comes after the rubble is analysed," he added.

According to him, an approximate cost estimate for restoring the DniproHPP can be provided 10 days after the rubble analysis is completed.

Background:

Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant – Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia – was hit as a result of a missile attack on 22 March. There is no threat of a dam breach, and the situation at the dam is under control.

Ukrhydroenergo reported two direct hits to HPP-1 and HPP-2 generating stations of Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. The repairability of HPP-2 is still unknown, as it has suffered severe damage.

Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP eight times.

At the same time, Ukrhydroenergo does not exclude possible intentions of the enemy to completely destroy the station.

Some equipment at the Dnipro HPP has been restarted, but the plant is not yet generating electricity.

Support UP or become our patron!