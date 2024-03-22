All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage

Economichna PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Some equipment has been put back into operation at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP), but the station is not yet producing electricity.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

"Despite significant damage, power engineers have managed to put some equipment back into operation at Dnipro HPP," the press service says.

Advertisement:

However, the stationis not yet generating electricity. The damage is being inspected to determine and assess the extent of the damage.

Background:

  • Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power station - Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia - was hit as a result of a missile attack on 22 March. There is no threat of a dam breach, and the situation at the station dam is under control. 
  • Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, reported two direct hits to the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to restore the latter because it was seriously damaged. 
  • Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP 8 times, and emergency services and the State Emergency Service are working at the station. 
  • Meanwhile, Ukrhydroenergo is not ruling out that the Russians possibly intended to destroy the station completely.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DniproRussia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Dnipro
Russian missiles hit Dnipro hydroelectric power plant 8 times
Russia's Defence Minister announces creation of "Dnipro flotilla"
Russians carry out 2 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on Dnipro River's left bank – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: