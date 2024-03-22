Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage

Some equipment has been put back into operation at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP), but the station is not yet producing electricity.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

"Despite significant damage, power engineers have managed to put some equipment back into operation at Dnipro HPP," the press service says.

However, the stationis not yet generating electricity. The damage is being inspected to determine and assess the extent of the damage.

Background:

Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power station - Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia - was hit as a result of a missile attack on 22 March. There is no threat of a dam breach, and the situation at the station dam is under control.

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, reported two direct hits to the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to restore the latter because it was seriously damaged.

Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP 8 times, and emergency services and the State Emergency Service are working at the station.

Meanwhile, Ukrhydroenergo is not ruling out that the Russians possibly intended to destroy the station completely.

