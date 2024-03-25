Ukrainian civil society groups urge government to maintain International Sponsors of War list

Civil society organisations affiliated with the global B4Ukraine (Business for Ukraine) coalition have urged the government to retain and improve the International Sponsors of War list maintained by Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Source: a joint statement by the organisations

Details: Members of B4Ukraine expressed concern about the recent news concerning the removal of the NACP's International Sponsors of War list, as well as other critical databases relating to the Western tools and components that Russia uses to manufacture weapons.

Quote from the statement: "This list has served as an essential tool in our efforts to facilitate the exit of responsible business from Russia, thereby minimising Russia's ability to continue militarising and inflicting further suffering on the Ukrainian people."

The civil society organisations note that the list of war sponsors was especially useful for increasing reputational pressure on companies still operating in Russia by highlighting their continued presence and tax contributions to Russia's militarised budget. It has been used in their engagement with over 180 multinational corporations and in conversations with multiple governments.

"We understand the severe diplomatic pressure faced by the Ukrainian government vis-a-vis its partners, including the G7 countries, whose businesses have appeared on the list. At the same time, to discard the list now would be shortsighted and undermine two years of efforts to degrade Russia’s capacity to wage this war of aggression."

The signatories also pointed out that the list has the potential to be used to create the most favourable structure for Ukraine in terms of future reparations and windfall taxes on companies that are profiting from the Ukrainian people's suffering.

"Therefore, despite the existing pressures from partner governments, we urge you to preserve the tool and explore all possible options, such as an urgent revision of its methodology and creating an inter-agency and legal framework that would help to strengthen it," the statement concludes.

Background:

Further to requests from Ukraine’s partners, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to remove the International Sponsors of War list from the NACP website.

Ukraine is closing its list of International Sponsors of War following negative reactions from countries such as China and France.

