Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), revealed that Illia Kyva, a former Ukrainian MP convicted of high treason, was killed by shots to chest and head, and Russian writer, Ukrainophobe and politician Zakhar Prilepin suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and legs after a car explosion.

Source: Maliuk in an interview to ICTV, which was broadcast as part of a national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The journalist asked whether the SSU was involved in the deaths of "such characters as (Illia)Kyva, (Oleh) Tsariov and (Vladlen) Tatarskyi". Maliuk replied that "you’re asking the right people, but we won’t answer either way".

Quote: "But I can tell you some of the details. For example, Kyva was convicted in absentia for high treason, and he had been working for the enemy for a long time...

The murder weapon (used to kill Kyva – ed.) was a 9×19mm short rifle. A shot to the chest, followed by a control shot to the head, and he remained forever near his place of residence near Moscow.

Tatarskyi... He popularised the underground prison subculture. And he organised the rape of our prisoners of war. Therefore, he was karmically punished by the Ukrainian people. You remember that cafeteria in St. Petersburg. He was handed a statuette in the form of a bust in his image in this [gaudy gold] colour. He took it. It contained 400 grams of thermobar (explosives). It went like a knife through butter.

Prilepin. One of the ideologues of the 'Russian World', who boasted to the whole of Russia about the right way to kill Ukrainians... He was driving to his summer house and a tank mine went off on the way. His driver, also a war criminal, was at the wheel that day. The driver died on the spot. Prilepin was seriously wounded. His pelvis and legs were severely injured and, I’m sorry [for the gruesome details], he lost his genitals."

Details: Maliuk also said that the so-called prosecutor general of the terrorist Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Serhii Horenko, was killed in an explosion in his office in 2022 along with his deputy. "There were 800 grams of putty explosives in the office."

Maliuk said that Igor Kornet, the acting head of the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR, "went to shave at the barbershop he used to visit once a week, and was caught in an explosion there". "However, he survived, severely disabled," Maliuk said.

