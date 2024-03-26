All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Oil prices dip slightly amid fallout from attacks on Russian refineries

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:34
Oil prices dip slightly amid fallout from attacks on Russian refineries
Stock photo: Getty Images

Oil prices have remained largely unchanged on Tuesday (26 March), following an increase the day before. Investors have different assessments of the impact of the loss of Russian oil refining capacity due to recent Ukrainian strikes. Meanwhile, a slight weakening of the US dollar provided some support to prices.

Source: Reuters

The price of Brent crude fell by 6 cents to US$86.69 per barrel, while WTI crude futures dropped by 4 cents to US$81.91 per barrel.

Advertisement:

The previous day, Brent prices rose by 1.5%, and WTI by 1.6%, after the Russian government ordered companies to cut production in the second quarter to meet a target of 9 million barrels per day in accordance with commitments to the OPEC+ consumer group.

Russia, one of the world's top three oil producers and the largest exporter of oil products, is also grappling with the consequences of recent Ukrainian attacks on its oil refineries. Goldman Sachs analysts stated that these attacks have disrupted approximately 900,000 barrels per day of capacity, possibly temporarily, and in some cases, permanently.

Quote: "The impact of refining disruptions on crude prices is mixed, with a bearish effect from the decline in refinery demand and a bullish effect from the potential reduction in Russia oil exports," the analysts said in a note.

Background:

  • After a Ukrainian drone attack on 23 March, the Russian oil extraction company Rosneft halted a 70,000 barrels-per-day unit at its Kuibyshev Refinery in Samara. 
  • The consequences of these attacks and production cuts in Russia remain unclear, however, a slight weakening of the US dollar from the previous session supported oil prices.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: oil
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
oil
Oil depot ablaze near Simferopol, Crimea – video
UK intelligence says Russia can't protect all vulnerable facilities as Ukraine continues to target its oil refineries
Russia's oil exports grow despite Ukrainian drone attacks
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: