Oil depot ablaze near Simferopol, Crimea – video

An oil depot near the city of Simferopol in Russian-occupied Crimea caught fire in the early hours of 24 March, media reports say.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a Crimea-related project of Radio Liberty; Telegram-based Russian news outlet Astra; local Telegram channels

Details: The fire was reportedly caused by an airstrike on the village of Hvardiiske.

A video likely showing the fire in question was posted online. Before that, locals heard explosions.

Russian occupying "authorities" have not officially commented on the situation.

