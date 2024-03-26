Russians hit residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv

Russian forces have launched a missile attack on a residential neighbourhood in the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Terekhov said that there had been a strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. "As per early reports, it was in a residential area of Kharkiv. Information about casualties and possible destruction is being established," he wrote.

Advertisement:

Terekhov added later that "a non-residential building was damaged, and windows were shattered in a high-rise building nearby".

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," he said.

Suspilne reported that an explosion occurred in the northern part of Kharkiv a minute before an air-raid warning was issued.

At 10:48, the Air Force announced that there was a threat of the Russians using air-launched weapons to strike frontline regions.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast from 10:26 to 11:15.

Support UP or become our patron!