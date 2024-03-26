All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian Foreign Minister echoes Kremlin's rhetoric about World War III

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 14:40
Hungarian Foreign Minister echoes Kremlin's rhetoric about World War III
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

In an interview with the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that sending NATO troops to Ukraine would mean risking World War III.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó, who had visited Sochi the day before, told TASS that Hungary would urge its allies and colleagues "to refrain from any statements and actions that could bring the risk of a world war closer".

Advertisement:

Quote: "In such a critical situation, words are just as important as actions. As a result, the possibility of sending troops into Ukraine on behalf of some NATO countries is extremely dangerous, as we do not want to face that risk. The terrible risk of the outbreak of World War III is approaching," said Szijjártó.

He stated that "more and more people" in Europe "oppose actions that increase the risk of escalation".

Szijjártó's words echo those of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine would result in a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation and an escalation of the situation.

Following his "re-election" in March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin acknowledged the possibility of a full-scale conflict between Russia and NATO, claiming that this could lead to World War III.

Szijjártó traveled to Sochi on the eve of Atomexpo-2024, an international forum organized by Rosatom.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: