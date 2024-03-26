In an interview with the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that sending NATO troops to Ukraine would mean risking World War III.

Details: Szijjártó, who had visited Sochi the day before, told TASS that Hungary would urge its allies and colleagues "to refrain from any statements and actions that could bring the risk of a world war closer".

Quote: "In such a critical situation, words are just as important as actions. As a result, the possibility of sending troops into Ukraine on behalf of some NATO countries is extremely dangerous, as we do not want to face that risk. The terrible risk of the outbreak of World War III is approaching," said Szijjártó.

He stated that "more and more people" in Europe "oppose actions that increase the risk of escalation".

Szijjártó's words echo those of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine would result in a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation and an escalation of the situation.

Following his "re-election" in March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin acknowledged the possibility of a full-scale conflict between Russia and NATO, claiming that this could lead to World War III.

Szijjártó traveled to Sochi on the eve of Atomexpo-2024, an international forum organized by Rosatom.

