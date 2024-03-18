After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said after the country’s "elections" that should there be a conflict between Russia and NATO, the world would be "one step away" from World War III.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Putin's response to the question of whether a full-scale conflict between Russia and NATO is possible: "I think that everything is possible in today's world."

Details: However, the Russian president said "it is unlikely anyone would be interested in this".

"It is clear to everyone that this [Russo-NATO conflict] would be just one step away from a full-scale World War III," he added.

Background: The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation predicted a record-breaking "election" victory for Vladimir Putin with 87.5% of the vote.

During a speech at his campaign headquarters, Putin vowed that during his new presidential term, he would pursue the war against Ukraine and strengthen Russia's Armed Forces.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to intimidate Western nations to deter their actions, but in reality he fears a war with NATO.

