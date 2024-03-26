AirBaltic to resume flights to and from Ukraine as soon as security conditions allow

The Latvian national airline AirBaltic has announced its readiness to resume flights to and from Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa as soon as security conditions allow.

Quote: "During the visit, airBaltic expressed its readiness to resume flights to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa, aiming to reintegrate these cities into its network post-war, once deemed safe," the company said following a visit to Kyiv on Monday.

Martin Gauss, Executive Director of AirBaltic, met with Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development, and Oleksii Dubrevskyi, General Director of Boryspil International Airport, on 25 March in Kyiv.

Since 2019, the company had operated flights from Boryspil and Lviv airports. The Ministry of Restoration reports that it transported more than 300,000 passengers from Ukraine. The AirBaltic aircraft was the last to depart Boryspil Airport in February 2022, before Ukrainian airspace was closed.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine initiated official negotiations with European and American aviation regulators regarding the possibility of resuming international flights during a state of war.

