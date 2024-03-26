All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

AirBaltic to resume flights to and from Ukraine as soon as security conditions allow

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 17:22
AirBaltic to resume flights to and from Ukraine as soon as security conditions allow
Photo: AirBaltic

The Latvian national airline AirBaltic has announced its readiness to resume flights to and from Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa as soon as security conditions allow.

Source: AirBaltic on Twitter (X) 

Quote: "During the visit, airBaltic expressed its readiness to resume flights to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa, aiming to reintegrate these cities into its network post-war, once deemed safe," the company said following a visit to Kyiv on Monday.

Advertisement:

Martin Gauss, Executive Director of AirBaltic, met with Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development, and Oleksii Dubrevskyi, General Director of Boryspil International Airport, on 25 March in Kyiv.

Since 2019, the company had operated flights from Boryspil and Lviv airports. The Ministry of Restoration reports that it transported more than 300,000 passengers from Ukraine. The AirBaltic aircraft was the last to depart Boryspil Airport in February 2022, before Ukrainian airspace was closed.

Background: 

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine initiated official negotiations with European and American aviation regulators regarding the possibility of resuming international flights during a state of war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: