Russians once again attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs, unguided missiles and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 27 March 2024, 03:22
Aftermath of Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

During the past day, Russians conducted 36 attacks on Sumy Oblast using unguided missiles, guided bombs and air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 181 explosions were recorded. Stepanivka, Myropillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians fired artillery and mortars (33 explosions) in Myropillia hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with unguided missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones, mortars and artillery. A total of 62 explosions were recorded.

The Russians used 13 air-dropped mines to attack the territory of Khotin hromada. At the same time, the Russians dropped a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade on Yunakivka hromada. A total of 24 explosions were recorded.

The Russians launched a missile attack and fired from a tank on Bilopillia hromada. A total of 25 explosions were recorded.

The Russians launched artillery fire and dropped an explosive from a UAV in Krasnopillia hromada. A total of 11 explosions were recorded.

The Russians attacked Stepanivka hromada with guided bombs.

The Russians used 12 air-dropped mines in Putyvl hromada.

The Russians hit Shalyhyne hromada with mortars (five explosions).

They also used mortars to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada (four explosions).

