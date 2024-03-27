Ukraine's Defence Ministry names key points of draft law on mobilisation
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 19:56
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has published an explanation of the draft law aimed at improving mobilisation and military training.
Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Facebook
Details: The Ministry of Defence listed the main points and published infographics with answers to popular questions:
- Citizens over 25 to 60 years of age will be eligible for mobilisation;
- Starting in 2025, basic military training will be offered in higher education institutions;
- Certain groups of citizens are exempt from basic military training at universities;
- Instead of urgent, basic military service is implemented for five months in peacetime and three months in wartime;
- Citizens over the age of 18 can select the time of their basic military service;
- Citizens over the age of 18, regardless of whether they have completed basic military training or service, will be given a deferral until they reach the mobilisation age.
