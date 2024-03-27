All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry names key points of draft law on mobilisation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 March 2024, 19:56
Ukraine's Defence Ministry names key points of draft law on mobilisation
Stock photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has published an explanation of the draft law aimed at improving mobilisation and military training.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Facebook 

Details: The Ministry of Defence listed the main points and published infographics with answers to popular questions:

Advertisement:
  • Citizens over 25 to 60 years of age will be eligible for mobilisation;
  • Starting in 2025, basic military training will be offered in higher education institutions;
  • Certain groups of citizens are exempt from basic military training at universities;
  • Instead of urgent, basic military service is implemented for five months in peacetime and three months in wartime;
  • Citizens over the age of 18 can select the time of their basic military service;
  • Citizens over the age of 18, regardless of whether they have completed basic military training or service, will be given a deferral until they reach the mobilisation age.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
mobilisation
Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command resigns
NATO calls for mobilisation in Ukraine to replace fallen and wounded servicemen
No need to call up 500,000 people for military service – Ukrainian PM
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: