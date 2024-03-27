Ukraine's Defence Ministry names key points of draft law on mobilisation

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has published an explanation of the draft law aimed at improving mobilisation and military training.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Facebook

Details: The Ministry of Defence listed the main points and published infographics with answers to popular questions:

Citizens over 25 to 60 years of age will be eligible for mobilisation;

Starting in 2025, basic military training will be offered in higher education institutions;

Certain groups of citizens are exempt from basic military training at universities;

Instead of urgent, basic military service is implemented for five months in peacetime and three months in wartime;

Citizens over the age of 18 can select the time of their basic military service;

Citizens over the age of 18, regardless of whether they have completed basic military training or service, will be given a deferral until they reach the mobilisation age.

