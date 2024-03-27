All Sections
Ukraine's Energy Support Fund has €40 million to restore energy infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 27 March 2024, 20:58
Ukraine's Energy Support Fund has €40 million to restore energy infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast
Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Funds from Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, which currently has more than €40 million, will be used to restore Kharkiv Oblast's energy infrastructure, which was severely damaged by a Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March. 

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, at a briefing, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "Today, precisely €40 million is available in this fund to deal with the aftermath of this attack. This is the amount with which we will begin all procurements today. That is, we gather and verify the needs, send them, and procure. Furthermore, there will still be a physical supply of equipment, which comes in constantly," the minister said.

Details: He states that this money can be used to restore energy facilities, regardless of ownership.

The minister added that, while the rubble from the attack is still being analysed, it is already possible to say that this is the largest scale of destruction since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Furthermore, both generation and transmission facilities for electricity were damaged.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was established in the spring of 2022.

The fund enables governments, international financial institutions and private donors to provide significant support to Ukraine's energy sector.

Background: 

  • Power engineers are gradually restoring Kharkiv's power supply. The city's entire critical infrastructure has been reconnected, and power has been restored to the homes of the city's residents. At the same time, it may be possible to mitigate the outage schedules that are currently in effect in Kharkiv over the weekend.
  • The city of Kharkiv is being supplied with power from other regions of Ukraine, and it will take years to rebuild the local thermal power plant, Kharkiv TPP-5.

Advertisement: