Total of 49 сombat clashes occur at contact line in a day, most of them on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff

Over the past day, 49 combat clashes occurred at the line of contact. Russia launched seven missile attacks and 60 airstrikes and carried out 73 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 26 March

Quote: "During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces attacked ten areas where enemy manpower, armament and military equipment belonging to the Russians were concentrated.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two clusters of Russian personnel, one air defence system, one electronic warfare station and another important target belonging to the enemy."

Details: Russia did not conduct offensive (assault) operations on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Terny, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia, with the support of aviation, tried to improve its tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia, with the support of aviation, tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to restrain Russia in the areas of the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where Russia, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defence of our troops 21 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russia, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the day.

