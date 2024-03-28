Russian landmine kills man in Kherson Oblast

Two men stepped on a Russian landmine in the settlement of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast; one of them was killed.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: As a result of the explosion, a 38-year-old man suffered mine-blast injuries and traumatic amputation of his legs. He was taken to hospital, where doctors are fighting to save his life.

Advertisement:

Another man died at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!