Video from Kherson Oblast authorities shows construction of defence lines, anti-tank trenches and fortifications
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 18:50
Kherson Oblast Military Administration has revealed what kind of fortifications are being built in Kherson Oblast to protect the area from Russian attacks.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "There are kilometres of anti-tank trenches and non-explosive barriers. We are building this second line of defence in Kherson Oblast. We are doing this with one goal in mind – to protect the already liberated territories."
Кілометри протитанкових ровів та невибухових загороджень на Херсонщині.— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 26, 2024
Відео: Херсонська ОВА pic.twitter.com/GnxQOCagbR
