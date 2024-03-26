All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Video from Kherson Oblast authorities shows construction of defence lines, anti-tank trenches and fortifications

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 26 March 2024, 18:50
Video from Kherson Oblast authorities shows construction of defence lines, anti-tank trenches and fortifications
Screenshot: video by Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Kherson Oblast Military Administration has revealed what kind of fortifications are being built in Kherson Oblast to protect the area from Russian attacks. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "There are kilometres of anti-tank trenches and non-explosive barriers. We are building this second line of defence in Kherson Oblast. We are doing this with one goal in mind – to protect the already liberated territories."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians drop explosives from UAV on resident of Beryslav
Russians attack Kherson Oblast using artillery, aircraft and drones, killing man
Russians increased their use of FPV drones against civilians in Ukraine's south by 40%
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: