Video from Kherson Oblast authorities shows construction of defence lines, anti-tank trenches and fortifications

Kherson Oblast Military Administration has revealed what kind of fortifications are being built in Kherson Oblast to protect the area from Russian attacks.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "There are kilometres of anti-tank trenches and non-explosive barriers. We are building this second line of defence in Kherson Oblast. We are doing this with one goal in mind – to protect the already liberated territories."

