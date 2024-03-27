Russians strike office building in Kherson centre, authorities post video of aftermath

The Russians attacked Kherson on the morning of 27 March, hitting an office building in the city centre.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops continue to terrorise Kherson. Explosions have been heard in the regional centre since early morning. One of the strikes targeted an office building in the city's central part."

Details: Prokudin added that the blast wave also shattered windows in a nearby house. The woman living there was unharmed.

Росія вдарила по офісній будівлі в центрі Херсона



Відео: Херсонська ОВА pic.twitter.com/zXYRe56n7x — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 27, 2024

