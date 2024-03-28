We will do everything to prevent war between Russia and NATO – Scholz on denying Taurus missile supply

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has insisted that his decision not to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles has been aimed at preventing a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Source: Scholz in a comment for Märkische Allgemeine

Details: Scholz stated that as the head of government, he bears responsibility for matters of war and peace, particularly when it comes to security in Europe.

Quote: "This also applies to the issue of Taurus. Alongside strong support for Ukraine, one thing remains important to me: we will do everything possible to prevent the escalation of war. In other words, [we will do everything] to prevent war between Russia and NATO."

Scholz emphasised, "We will not send our soldiers to Ukraine, too".

"And with every weapon delivery, we will carefully consider what it means in this context. That is why I made such a decision [regarding Taurus missiles]," the chancellor noted.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Germany supports Ukraine with weapons and ammunition "more than any other country in Europe".

"We spend over €28 billion on this alone. More than many other countries together. And we will continue to do so as much as necessary," he said.

Background:

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he received "irritated feedback" from Germany when Ukraine called on Berlin to provide long-range Taurus missiles.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly gave different reasons for why Germany has refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding a possible escalation and involvement in the war with Russia to being concerned that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.

Media reports indicate that the key reason why Scholz is actively opposing the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine may be connected with the special features of the missiles’ targeting system.

