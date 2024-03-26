Ukraine's Foreign Minister reports Germany's dissatisfaction with Ukraine's calls for Taurus missiles

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said in an interview with Politico that he received "irritated feedback" from Germany when Ukraine called on Berlin to provide long-range Taurus missiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba's interview with Politico

Quote: "You can quote me, I don't mind. But every time I answer the question (about Taurus – ed.), I get irritated feedback from Berlin. Leave it to them. They put themselves in this situation. Let them find a way out."

Background:

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly gave different reasons for why Germany has refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding a possible escalation and involvement in the war with Russia to being concerned that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.

Media reports indicate that the key reason why Scholz is actively opposing the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine may be connected with the special features of the missiles’ targeting system. A number of German politicians use the same reason when arguing against providing Ukraine with missiles.

