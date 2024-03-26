Ukraine's Foreign Minister reports Germany's dissatisfaction with Ukraine's calls for Taurus missiles
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 09:06
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said in an interview with Politico that he received "irritated feedback" from Germany when Ukraine called on Berlin to provide long-range Taurus missiles.
Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba's interview with Politico
Quote: "You can quote me, I don't mind. But every time I answer the question (about Taurus – ed.), I get irritated feedback from Berlin. Leave it to them. They put themselves in this situation. Let them find a way out."
Background:
- Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly gave different reasons for why Germany has refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding a possible escalation and involvement in the war with Russia to being concerned that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.
- Media reports indicate that the key reason why Scholz is actively opposing the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine may be connected with the special features of the missiles’ targeting system. A number of German politicians use the same reason when arguing against providing Ukraine with missiles.
