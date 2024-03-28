Ukrainian national team to boost FIFA ranking with Euro-2024 qualification

The Ukrainian national football team will rise two positions in the FIFA rankings after qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, placing 22nd.

The Ukrainian team will surpass South Korea and Australia. The leaders of the ranking are Argentina, France, and Belgium, with the latter being Ukraine’s opponent in the group stage of the tournament.

Aquí os dejo el nuevo Ranking FIFA tras contabilizar todos los partidos que se han disputado en las dos últimas semanas. Argentina sigue Nº1 y amplía su ventaja con Francia, que perdió ante Alemania. España sigue 8ª. Colombia se acerca al TOP-10. pic.twitter.com/b069Y7xfB4 — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) March 27, 2024

The ranking will be officially updated on 4 April.

Ukraine's national team earned a hard-won victory over Iceland in the final of the Euro-2024 qualification play-offs. The match ended with a score of 2:1. Ukraine secured a spot in the final stage of the European Championship, which will take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July. The national team will play in Group E at Euro-2024.

