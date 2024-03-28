All Sections
Ukrainian national team to boost FIFA ranking with Euro-2024 qualification

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 13:58
The Ukrainian national football team. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian national football team will rise two positions in the FIFA rankings after qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, placing 22nd.

Source: ESPN.

The Ukrainian team will surpass South Korea and Australia. The leaders of the ranking are Argentina, France, and Belgium, with the latter being Ukraine’s opponent in the group stage of the tournament. 

The ranking will be officially updated on 4 April.

Background:

  • Ukraine's national team earned a hard-won victory over Iceland in the final of the Euro-2024 qualification play-offs. The match ended with a score of 2:1. Ukraine secured a spot in the final stage of the European Championship, which will take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July. The national team will play in Group E at Euro-2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

