Ukraine's PM arrives in Warsaw for intergovernmental negotiations

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived in Warsaw on 28 March for intergovernmental consultations with the participation of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, where he will attempt to resolve contentious issues in relations with the neighbouring country.

Source: European Pravda; Donald Tusk on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Denys Shmyhal, welcome to Warsaw! Without a free Ukraine, there will be no safe Europe," Tusk wrote, welcoming the Ukrainian PM.

Nie będzie bezpiecznej Europy bez wolnej Ukrainy. pic.twitter.com/BOAKtTUe8A — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) March 28, 2024

Jan Grabiec, Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said ahead of the meeting between Tusk and Shmyhal that "it is difficult to expect any breakthrough after these negotiations, any special agreement, for example, on agricultural issues".

They are expected to discuss not only the situation in agriculture and on the Polish-Ukrainian border but also the joint production of ammunition, energy, electricity transmission and culture.

On Tuesday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Sheina stated that they may also discuss Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO and some historical issues.

Background:

Before the negotiations between Tusk and Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told European Pravda that Ukraine does not have a dialogue with Poland regarding the border unblocking.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed hope that the Polish and Ukrainian sides would reach an agreement on agricultural issues before the meeting of the governments in Warsaw, but it didn’t happen.

