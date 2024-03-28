Ukraine and Poland implement licencing procedures for 4 types of crops

The Ukrainian government has implemented verification procedures for four types of crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat. Export licences will have to be agreed by Poland.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk

Quote: "Today, Ukrainian grain does not enter the Polish market. Our government has implemented a procedure for verifying four crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat. Without a licence, these categories cannot be exported. We now have such documents, and such permits are not issued. We will issue them only with agreement from the Polish government," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, commented on the results of the trilateral Ukraine-Poland-European Union meeting with representatives of relevant associations, which took place in Warsaw on 27 March.

Krzysztof Paszyk, leader of the parliamentary group of the agrarian Polish People's Party (PSL), reported that Warsaw and Kyiv were close to reaching the agreement on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!