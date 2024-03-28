All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and Poland implement licencing procedures for 4 types of crops

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 15:51
Ukraine and Poland implement licencing procedures for 4 types of crops
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

The Ukrainian government has implemented verification procedures for four types of crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat. Export licences will have to be agreed by Poland.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart  Donald Tusk

Quote: "Today, Ukrainian grain does not enter the Polish market. Our government has implemented a procedure for verifying four crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat. Without a licence, these categories cannot be exported. We now have such documents, and such permits are not issued. We will issue them only with agreement from the Polish government," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: