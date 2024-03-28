All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO-Ukraine Council convened due to Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Mariia Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 March 2024, 18:16
NATO-Ukraine Council convened due to Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant on 22 March. Photo: social media

Kyiv has initiated an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels due to Russia's recent large-scale attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Mission of Ukraine to NATO

Details: The meeting was held on 28 March at NATO Headquarters at the ambassadorial level. It was convened at the initiative of Ukraine after Russia's recent missile attacks on critical infrastructure, one of which has been branded the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

"Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov briefed the Allies about the consequences of the Russian attacks and the response measures taken by Ukraine. Minister Umierov also called on NATO member states to provide additional air defence systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian cities and citizens," the Mission of Ukraine to NATO said.

A scheduled meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council has been announced for 4 April as part of the ministerial meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. Ukraine's Foreign Minister will travel to Brussels to attend the event in person.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATO
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
NATO
Swedish foreign minister outlines NATO priorities to put end to Russia's "irresponsible" actions
Pentagon on Russian missile in Polish airspace: US ready to defend NATO territory
Poland and NATO discuss Russian missile incident
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: