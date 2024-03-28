NATO-Ukraine Council convened due to Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant on 22 March. Photo: social media

Kyiv has initiated an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels due to Russia's recent large-scale attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Details: The meeting was held on 28 March at NATO Headquarters at the ambassadorial level. It was convened at the initiative of Ukraine after Russia's recent missile attacks on critical infrastructure, one of which has been branded the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov briefed the Allies about the consequences of the Russian attacks and the response measures taken by Ukraine. Minister Umierov also called on NATO member states to provide additional air defence systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian cities and citizens," the Mission of Ukraine to NATO said.

A scheduled meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council has been announced for 4 April as part of the ministerial meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. Ukraine's Foreign Minister will travel to Brussels to attend the event in person.

