Air defence responds in Lviv Oblast and explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Air defence systems were responding in Lviv Oblast and explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the small hours of 29 March.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast due to the threat of attack drones.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Stryi and the Stryi district! Be especially careful!"

Details: In addition, the media reported that explosions were heard during the Russian drone attack in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Background:

Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. A large-scale air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine.

