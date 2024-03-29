All Sections
Air defence responds in Lviv Oblast and explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 29 March 2024, 02:56
Mobile fire group. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Air defence systems were responding in Lviv Oblast and explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the small hours of 29 March.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast due to the threat of attack drones.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Stryi and the Stryi district! Be especially careful!"

Details: In addition, the media reported that explosions were heard during the Russian drone attack in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. A large-scale air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine.

Subjects: air defenceLviv OblastKhmelnytskyi Oblast
