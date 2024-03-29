All Sections
Russia attacks energy facilities at night, damaging thermal and hydroelectric power plants

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 07:20
Russia attacks energy facilities at night, damaging thermal and hydroelectric power plants
Shahed drones. Photo: Getty images

The Russians once again hit energy facilities during a large-scale missile and drone attack on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company

Quote: "Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western oblasts have been damaged."

Details: Ukrenergo reported that emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while there is a schedule of hourly power outages in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy clarified that the Russians had attacked facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts. Power generation facilities were among the targets of the drone and missile attacks. 

"Firefighters and energy technicians are at the scene, dealing with the aftermath," the Ministry of Energy emphasised.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles. An air-raid warning was in effect the whole night.

