Moldova does not confirm reports of Russian missiles flying over its territory during attack on Ukraine

Moldovan authorities have not confirmed the information spread by some monitoring Telegram channels about the flight of Russian missiles over the country's territory.

Source: Moldovan Border Police, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Moldovan Border Police stated that they had not detected the presence of Russian missiles in Moldova's airspace.

"None of the surveillance and monitoring systems have detected any unauthorised intrusion, which has also been confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities," the Moldovan Border Police's statement said.

The police added that patrols at the Ocniţa, Otaci, Cosăuţi and Soroca checkpoints reported hearing at least three explosions on Ukrainian territory.

The Moldovan Border Police said the Ukrainian side confirmed that three missile launches occurred near the city of Novodnistrovsk, located near the border with Moldova.

Information spread that two or three Russian missiles could have crossed the Moldovan state border during the large-scale attack.

Background:

Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles. An air-raid warning was in effect the whole night.

The Russians have once again hit energy facilities during a large-scale missile and drone attack.

On the night of 28-29 March, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 84 aerial munitions out of the 99 Russia used to attack Ukraine.

