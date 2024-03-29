Large-scale attack at night: Ukraine's air defence destroys 84 out of 99 weapons Russians used to attack

Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed 84 aerial munitions out of the 99 Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 28-29 March 2024, the Russians launched a powerful missile and air attack on facilities in Ukraine’s fuel and energy sector, using various types of missiles and strike UAVs:

A total of 99 assets were used:

60 Shahed-136/131 UAVs (Russia’s Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast);

3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal supersonic missiles (from three MiG-31K fighters in Rusisa’s Ryazan Oblast);

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (temporarily occupied Crimea);

9 Kh-59 guided missiles (from nine Su-34 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast);

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles (Russia’s Kursk Oblast);

21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (from eleven Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Engels, Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units from Ukraine’s Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups and radio-electronic warfare units from Ukraine’s Defence Forces were involved in repelling the missile and drone attack.

As a result, 84 air targets were destroyed:

58 Shahed-136/131 UAVs;

17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

5 Kh-59 guided missiles;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

"Honour and praise to all who defend Ukraine from Russian terror.

Thank you for your combat efforts. Thank you for this result!"

