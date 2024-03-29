All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Large-scale attack at night: Ukraine's air defence destroys 84 out of 99 weapons Russians used to attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 08:36
Large-scale attack at night: Ukraine's air defence destroys 84 out of 99 weapons Russians used to attack
Stock photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed 84 aerial munitions out of the 99 Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 28-29 March 2024, the Russians launched a powerful missile and air attack on facilities in Ukraine’s fuel and energy sector, using various types of missiles and strike UAVs:

Advertisement:

A total of 99 assets were used:

  • 60 Shahed-136/131 UAVs (Russia’s Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast);
  • 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal supersonic missiles (from three MiG-31K fighters in Rusisa’s Ryazan Oblast);
  • 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (temporarily occupied Crimea);
  • 9 Kh-59 guided missiles (from nine Su-34 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast);
  • 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles (Russia’s Kursk Oblast);
  • 21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (from eleven Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Engels, Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units from Ukraine’s Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups and radio-electronic warfare units from Ukraine’s Defence Forces were involved in repelling the missile and drone attack.

As a result, 84 air targets were destroyed:

  • 58 Shahed-136/131 UAVs;
  • 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
  • 5 Kh-59 guided missiles;
  • 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

"Honour and praise to all who defend Ukraine from Russian terror.

Thank you for your combat efforts. Thank you for this result!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
missile strike
Russian Federation attacks Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles at night: critical infrastructure facility damaged
Nighttime attack on Ukraine's energy facilities: 3 thermal power plants damaged and power engineer wounded
Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: