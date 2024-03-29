All Sections
Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova

Mariia Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 March 2024, 13:53
Marko Shevchenko: Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Marko Shevchenko from the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. He had been serving in this position since the beginning of 2020.

Source: European Pravda, citing a decree published by the Office of the President on 29 March 

Details: "To dismiss Marko Oleksandrovych Shevchenko from the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova," the document states.

The name of Shevchenko's successor is still unknown.

Background:

  • Marko Shevchenko began his work as ambassador to Moldova at the end of February 2020. 
  • Before Shevchenko, Ivan Hnatyshyn had served as ambassador since 2015; the previous president, Petro Poroshenko, signed the decree for his dismissal in April 2019. Since then, Ukraine had no ambassador in Chișinău for over six months.
  • It's worth noting that replacing ambassadors after several years of service in one country is a standard diplomatic practice. It is believed that rotation helps the ambassador to avoid becoming too entrenched with the host country and to maintain connections with their own capital, whose interests the diplomat is supposed to represent.

