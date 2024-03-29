All Sections
Russia deploys tank battalion to Crimea and prepares to hold defence – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 March 2024, 15:02
All photos: ATESH

Russia is preparing to hold the defence in occupied Crimea and has transferred approximately 31 tanks to the city of Yevpatoriia.

Source: Atesh, the Crimean underground resistance movement, on Telegram

Quote: "Lately, there has been a curious tendency of deploying armoured equipment in Crimea. There is information that about 31 tanks have recently arrived in Yevpatoriia, which means the entire tank battalion was transferred there."

Details: Reportedly, the tank battalion has been transferred to the territory of Crimea in order to strengthen the Crimean grouping.

Background: On 28 March, it was reported that the Russians in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, were preparing to repel attacks by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Subjects: Crimea
Crimea
