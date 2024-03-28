All Sections
Russians in Sevastopol, Crimea, prepare to repel attacks of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups – photo

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 March 2024, 13:31
Russian lorries. Photo: Krym.Realii ("Crimea.Realities") Telegram channel

Russians in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, are preparing to repel attacks of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. 

Source: Atesh on Telegram; Crimea.Realities 

Quote: "Atesh agents continue to track the movement of Russian occupation forces in Crimea. According to our information, the Russian command is preparing to repel the attack of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups." 

Details: It is noted that for this purpose, the Russians strengthen the coastline of defence with the help of additional infantry fighting vehicles. Reportedly, they are increasing the number of air defences in Sevastopol against the background of recent massive attacks by Ukrainian UAVs.

 
Russian lorries.
Photo: Atesh

In addition, Telegram channel Krym.Realii ("Crimea.Realities"), with reference to eyewitnesses, reported on the movement of Russian military equipment towards mainland Ukraine.  

"A large column of military road transport was moving along the Tavryda highway in the direction from Kerch towards mainland Ukraine," the channel writes.

It is reported that the convoy consisted of about 30 military lorries. In addition to the traditional "V" and "Z", a triangle sign has appeared on the cabs of Russian military trucks. 

Background:

  • On 3 March, the Russian Defenсe Ministry said that occupied Crimea was attacked by 38 Ukrainian UAVs.

