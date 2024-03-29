All Sections
Russian drone flew 23 kilometres over Romania before hitting ground – photo, video

Andrii Synyavskyi, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 18:10
Photo: debraila.ro.

A Russian drone crashed on the Great Brăila Island after flying 23 kilometres over Romanian territory at approximately 20:00 on 28 March.

Source: European Pravda; HotNews.ro with reference to debraila.ro

Details: According to media reports, prior to the fall, the drone had flown 23 kilometres over Romanian territory. Although the origin is unknown, Russian markings can be seen on the debris, similar to those used on Shahed UAVs.

According to HotNews.ro, the crater formed by the drone's fall has a diameter of about four metres and can be seen from above.

Authorities received a report of a drone falling around 21:45 on Thursday. Since then, law enforcement has closed off the area. Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion as the drone fell.

Earlier on Friday, the Romanian Ministry of Defence reported the discovery of drone-like fragments on Romanian territory near the Danube River and the Ukrainian border.

Local media said the wreckage was discovered 12 kilometres from Brăila. Reportedly, the drone crashed with a loud bang.

According to sources, it was a Russian drone that was supposed to attack Ukrainian Danube ports, but its GPS guidance system likely failed.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that he had spoken with the defence minister about the drone's crash on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border, and that the origin had yet to be determined by an investigation.

