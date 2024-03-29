All Sections
Ukrainian forces show aftermath of Russian missile wreckage crashing in Odesa – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 March 2024, 18:10
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Ukrainian forces have posted photos showing the aftermath of Russian missile wreckage crashing in the city of Odesa on 29 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "Even downed enemy hardware can cause substantial damage."

Background: On the afternoon of 29 March, Russian troops fired two Kh-59 guided missiles on Odesa, which Ukrainian forces shot down. However, three people were injured by fallen debris.

