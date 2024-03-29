All Sections
Two Russian missiles launched on Odesa are downed, but debris falls on civilians

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 March 2024, 15:33
Two Russian missiles launched on Odesa are downed, but debris falls on civilians
Russia struck the city of Odesa in the south of Ukraine on 29 March with two guided aerial missiles, which the Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "The air defence forces shot down both targets. Debris has been recorded as having landed in some districts of the city. A 15-year-old was injured and has been hospitalised."

Details: Kiper urged residents not to touch any dangerous objects they might find, but to call the emergency services right away.

Air Command Pivden (South) later reported that the Russians had attacked Odesa Oblast with two Kh-59 guided missiles from the Black Sea.

