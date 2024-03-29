All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Kh-59 missile found in forest in Sumy Oblast with a damaged body and no engine – photo, video

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 18:22
Russian Kh-59 missile found in forest in Sumy Oblast with a damaged body and no engine – photo, video
Photo: Sumy Oblast Police Department

An unexploded Russian Kh-59 aircraft missile was found in a forest near one of the villages in Sumy Oblast. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Police Department

Quote: "An enemy missile was found in a forest near one of the villages in Sumy Oblast. It did not explode during the fall, but sustained damage to the body and lost its engine."

Advertisement:
 

Details: It is reported that a police officer patrolling the hromada noticed an elongated grey object on the edge of the forest [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. When he drove closer, he realised that he had found a Russian missile and then reported it to 102 (the police hotline number in Ukraine).

The police reported that the found missile was about seven metres long, weighed 930 kilograms and had a powerful warhead weighing more than 280 kilograms. It was defused by bomb disposal experts.

Background: The wreckage of a Russian Zircon missile was found in Kyiv on 25 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Emergency ServiceSumy Oblast
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
State Emergency Service
Ukrainian bomb disposal team defuse Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
6 people seek medical care following Russia's large-scale missile attack – photo
Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: