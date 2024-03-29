Russian Kh-59 missile found in forest in Sumy Oblast with a damaged body and no engine – photo, video

An unexploded Russian Kh-59 aircraft missile was found in a forest near one of the villages in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Police Department

Quote: "An enemy missile was found in a forest near one of the villages in Sumy Oblast. It did not explode during the fall, but sustained damage to the body and lost its engine."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that a police officer patrolling the hromada noticed an elongated grey object on the edge of the forest [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. When he drove closer, he realised that he had found a Russian missile and then reported it to 102 (the police hotline number in Ukraine).

The police reported that the found missile was about seven metres long, weighed 930 kilograms and had a powerful warhead weighing more than 280 kilograms. It was defused by bomb disposal experts.

Background: The wreckage of a Russian Zircon missile was found in Kyiv on 25 March.

Support UP or become our patron!