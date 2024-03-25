All Sections
Media shows wreckage of Russian Zircon missile shot down over Kyiv – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN, Yevhen BuderatskyiMonday, 25 March 2024, 16:50
Photo: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

On 25 March, Russia targeted Kyiv with two of its newest 3M22 Zircon missiles.

Source: Defense Express, citing sources; Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement

Details: According to the publication, this is the missile's second publicly known use, following an unsuccessful attack on Kyiv on 7 February. The damaged missile most likely fell on the road in the Desnianskyi district.

Quote: "At the same time, only very heavily fragmented pieces of the Zircon remained after the strike on 7 February, and it took five days to officially confirm that the Russian Federation used this missile. Now, much more informative Zircon fragments are available."

 
Pieces of the Zircon missile
Photo: Defense Express

Details: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda also confirmed that this was indeed an attack with a Zircon missile, as evidenced by the marking typical only for this type of weapon.

In addition, individual fragments have markings that indicate it was produced in 2022. And also some parts found in different areas of the capital match the parts that remained after the previous Zircon attack.

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Background:

  • On the morning of 25 March 2024, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, with explosions following immediately after. Air defence was activated. The city authorities reported a missile attack, as a result of which the debris fell in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, damaging two apartment buildings and injuring five people.
  • On 12 February, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reported that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on the territory of Ukraine during its attack on 7 February.
  • Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, stated that the Zircons’ tactical and technical specifications  do not match those declared by the Russians.

