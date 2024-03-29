All Sections
Six new Ukrainian manufacturers now supplying logistics goods to Ukraine's Armed Forces

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 19:44
Six new Ukrainian manufacturers now supplying logistics goods to Ukraine's Armed Forces
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Six new Ukrainian manufacturers have begun supplying logistics goods to the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the launch of the Ukrainian State Logistics Operator.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry press service

The report notes that this became possible due to the active work of the State Logistics Operator with the market, explanations of the specifics of state procurement and the provision of a clear algorithm for process development.

Quote: "The share of Ukrainian producers who supply logistics goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is growing. Small and medium-sized manufacturers are increasingly winning tenders, especially when it comes to procurement of clothing. We will continue to work towards increasing the share of Ukrainian manufacturers in our procurement through better planning and long-term contracts," says Arsen Zhumadilov, General Director of the State Logistics Operator.

In total, since December last year, the State Treasury has concluded 87 contracts for the supply of clothing worth UAH 6.4 billion.

For reference:

  • Ukraine's State Logistics Operator signed contracts to supply bottled water to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The tender for the upcoming fiscal quarter will allow the state to save UAH 233 million (about US$5.94 million).
  • Arsen Zhumadilov, General Director of the State Logistics Operator, stated that the maximum food prices for Ukraine's Armed Forces will not exceed supermarket prices.

