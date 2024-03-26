All Sections
Ukraine's State Logistics Operator concludes contracts for Armed Forces' water supply at nearly 40% cheaper

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 16:07
Ukraine's State Logistics Operator concludes contracts for Armed Forces' water supply at nearly 40% cheaper
Illustration: press service of the State Logistics Operator

Ukraine's State Logistics Operator, the Ministry of Defence's new procurement agency, has signed contracts to supply bottled water to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The tender for the upcoming fiscal quarter will allow the state to save UAH 233 million (about US$5.94 million).

Source: press service of the State Logistics Operator

Details: As a result, PJSC Obolon and Aquaplast LLC emerged as tender winners. They signed contracts totaling UAH 410 million (about US$10.4 million).

Quote: "The transaction took place through the Prozorro system. Due to competition, we managed to purchase water for an average of 3.46 UAH per litre [about US$0.08], 39% less than in contracts prior to the establishment of the State Logistics Operator. During the quarter, the savings are expected to exceed 233 million UAH [about US$5.94 million]," the report says.

These contracts are valid for three months. Delivery will start on 1 April.

Background: 

Arsen Zhumadilov, General Director of the State Logistics Operator, stated that the maximum food prices for Ukraine's Armed Forces will not exceed supermarket prices.

Ministry of Defence
