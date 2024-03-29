Ukrainian and American defence leaders discuss increased supply of air defence systems for Ukraine

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, talked to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on 29 March and stressed the necessity of increasing the supply of air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "I have provided detailed information about recent Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

I have stressed the importance of supplying an increased quantity of air defence systems and missiles for them."

