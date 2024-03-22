All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

We are acting in line with NATO best practices – Deputy PM on US calls not to strike Russian refineries

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 22 March 2024, 12:50
We are acting in line with NATO best practices – Deputy PM on US calls not to strike Russian refineries
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Facebook

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has said that oil refineries in Russia are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian military. She added that in this case, Ukraine is acting in accordance with NATO standards. 

Source: Stefanishyna at the Kyiv Security Forum

Details: Stefanishyna was asked how the Ukrainian side reacted to the article about the US supposedly calling on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Ukrainian side responded, I think, by mentioning that it was achieving its goals and carrying out very successful operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Conversely, there have also been statements from other officials that these are absolutely legitimate targets from a military point of view. We understand the concerns of our American partners. At the same time, we have to make the most of the capabilities, resources and methods that we have.

I would like to remind my colleagues who make such statements that in February 2022, I spoke to NATO headquarters to ask them to turn to the UN, as they are able to enact a ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine.

They said: ‘Olha, you don't understand NATO methods’. These NATO methods firstly entail the destruction of infrastructure in [the aggressor country] that makes it possible to bomb [the attacked country’s] cities, such as factories that produce missiles. We are therefore acting in accordance with NATO best practices."

Details: Commenting on the Russian attack on 22 March, Stefanishyna said she expects her partners to provide Ukraine with weapons: "Outrage and condolences are one thing, but we expect weapons first and foremost." 

Read more: "The burning shall continue": What lies behind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries, and how have they impacted the Kremlin?

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOEuropeattackRussia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
NATO
Decision by any country to deploy its troops to Ukraine will impact all allies – top NATO general
NATO calls for mobilisation in Ukraine to replace fallen and wounded servicemen
NATO Military Committee chair warns against excessive pessimism about Ukraine's chances to win war
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: