Man killed by Russian artillery shell in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A 38-year-old resident of Prymorske, Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was killed on 2 March by a Russian artillery shell.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: In total, the Russians launched 221 attacks on ten settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day.

The Russian army hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with three aerial shells, attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 44 drones, and carried out 11 MLRS attacks on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

A total of 163 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Prymorske, Lobkove and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

There were 12 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

