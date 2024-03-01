Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 200 times, killing civilian

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 200 times on 29 February, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A 71-year-old man was killed as a result of a missile attack on Yuliivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A 68-year-old woman was injured.

Russians launched 200 strikes on 11 populated areas of the oblast during the day."

Details: Fedorov noted that 130 artillery strikes targeted the territory of Orikhiv, Pryiutne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages.

The Russians launched four missile strikes on Yuliivka, attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 52 UAVs, conducted five attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on Robotyne, and hit Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanilivka nine times with airstrikes.

A total of 27 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received from residents.

