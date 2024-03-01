All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 200 times, killing civilian

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 March 2024, 08:34
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 200 times, killing civilian
Destruction. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 200 times on 29 February, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A 71-year-old man was killed as a result of a missile attack on Yuliivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A 68-year-old woman was injured.

Advertisement:

Russians launched 200 strikes on 11 populated areas of the oblast during the day."

Details: Fedorov noted that 130 artillery strikes targeted the territory of Orikhiv, Pryiutne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages.

The Russians launched four missile strikes on Yuliivka, attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 52 UAVs, conducted five attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on Robotyne, and hit Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanilivka nine times with airstrikes.

A total of 27 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received from residents.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bomb disposal experts destroy Russian 500-kilogramme bomb – video
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one civilian
Commander-in-Chief states Russians were driven from Orlivka and "miscalculations" corrected
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: