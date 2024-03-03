All Sections
Russians target Pokrovsk with Iskander missile, injuring civilians – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 10:53
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians launched an Iskander-M missile on Pokrovsk (Donetsk Oblast) on Sunday, 3 March at 06:30, injuring civilians, with residential buildings at the epicentre of the explosions.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Details: In Pokrovsk, two women aged 24 and 52 were wounded by shrapnel. Along with apartment buildings, the strike damaged cars and a gas main.

In addition, on the night of 2-3 March, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on Myrnohrad, firing four S-300 missiles.

The invaders targeted a densely built-up residential area.

Three civilians were injured in their homes in the missile attack targeting apartment buildings: two women aged 33 and 50, and a 37-year-old man. The victims were taken to hospital and diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, bruises, and wounds. The victims are receiving qualified medical care.

At least 12 high-rise buildings and 13 private homes were damaged, as well as educational institutions, a shop, and a bus.

 

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
