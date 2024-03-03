All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch aerial bombs on two oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 09:01
Russians launch aerial bombs on two oblasts
Russian guided aerial bombs. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported a Russian air attack in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts on the morning of 3 March.

Source: Air Force

Details: The launch of guided aerial bombs by Russian tactical aircraft was recorded.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the military reported activity by Russian tactical aircraft on the eastern and southeastern fronts.

Meanwhile, air-raid warnings have been issued in Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in Luhansk Oblast and Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastZaporizhzhia Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian missile attack damages houses, bakery plant and police building in Kostiantynivka – photo, video
Russians have local successes on Avdiivka front, Ukrainians occasionally regain positions
Russians muster forces and advance heavily on Chasiv Yar
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: