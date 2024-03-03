Russians launch aerial bombs on two oblasts
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 09:01
The Ukrainian Air Force has reported a Russian air attack in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts on the morning of 3 March.
Source: Air Force
Details: The launch of guided aerial bombs by Russian tactical aircraft was recorded.
Advertisement:
Earlier, the military reported activity by Russian tactical aircraft on the eastern and southeastern fronts.
Meanwhile, air-raid warnings have been issued in Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in Luhansk Oblast and Crimea.
Support UP or become our patron!