Russians have local successes on Avdiivka front, Ukrainians occasionally regain positions

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has reported that on the Avdiivka front, the Russian army more frequently engages with artillery and achieves some local successes, while Ukrainian units maintain defence and occasionally regain lost positions.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front, the enemy increases the intensity of artillery shelling, has a significant advantage in ammunition, builds up the strength of assault groups up to battalion tactical groups, deploys new reserves, and, as a result, achieves some local successes.

At the same time, the operational situation remains dynamic. The Defence Forces continue to conduct defensive operations, occasionally regaining lost positions and establishing additional positions for units, firing positions, and observation points."

Details: Tarnavskyi reported that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front, 30 on the Novopavlіvka front, and one attack on the Orikhiv front.

In total, there were 56 combat clashes in the operational zone of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group during the past day. The Russians conducted 36 airstrikes, carried out 1,074 attacks and carried out 118 drone kamikaze strikes.

Tarnavskyi reported that the overall losses of the Russians in personnel, killed and wounded, amounted to 319 people. In terms of equipment and military hardware, the Russians lost five tanks, 13 combat armoured vehicles, two artillery systems, 11 vehicles, two anti-aircraft systems, and three pieces of special equipment.

Additionally, 278 UAVs of various types were "jammed or destroyed." Among other achievements, Tarnavskyi mentioned hitting a Russian dugout.

