Russian missile attack damages houses, bakery plant and police building in Kostiantynivka – photo, video

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 1 March 2024, 17:28
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on the night of 29 February – 1 March 2024. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

At least 18 civilian targets, including a medical facility, a police building, kindergartens, a firm and apartment buildings, were damaged in a Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) involving four S-300 missiles on the night of 29 February – 1 March 2024.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU); Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka four times using missiles. The NPU reported that four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles had been fired.

At least 18 civilian targets were damaged in the town. No information about casualties was reported.

The Donetsk OMA added that five multi-storey buildings, three private houses, three administrative buildings, two kindergartens and an outpatient clinic were affected.

The NPU reported that one of the missiles hit the police administration building. This is the 37th damaged police station in Donetsk Oblast.

The police noted that a hospital, 2 kindergartens, a bakery plant, 2 industrial buildings belonging to a firm, and 10 residential buildings, including 6 apartment blocks, were damaged as well.

A civilian vehicle was also affected.

