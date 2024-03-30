All Sections
Belgorod schools shift to distance learning amid concerns over attacks

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 10:01
Belgorod schools shift to distance learning amid concerns over attacks
Belgorod. Stock photo: social media

Children in schools in the Russian city of Belgorod and the border areas of Belgorod Oblast will be switched to distance learning "due to attacks".

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: "The most important thing is online learning in the second half of this semester in schools where children from the border municipalities, Belgorod and Yakovlevsky city district study. In all other territories of Belgorod Oblast conventional classroom learning will continue.

Unfortunately, extracurricular activities cannot be held in clubs and classrooms in the 30-kilometre zone from the state border."

Details: Also, for shopping centres to reopen, they must be "made of brick, [apertures] sealed with film, and have staff trained in providing first aid". The authorities will be inspecting all organisations.

Gladkov also reported that 5,000 children had been evacuated from Belgorod Oblast to other oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement: