Ukraine's Armed Forces confirm that Russians shot down their own fighter jet over Black Sea

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 00:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces confirm that Russians shot down their own fighter jet over Black Sea
Su-27 aircraft. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for Ukraine’s Navy, has confirmed that the Russian military shot down one of their own Su-27 aircraft over the Black Sea near Sevastopol on 28 March.

Source: Pletenchuk on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We confirm that this aircraft belonged to the Russian Federation and that it was destroyed by their own forces. They were on alert, on combat readiness. The human factor was at work – one of the operators was eager to get a medal and didn’t bother to find out whose plane it was."

Details: According to Pletenchuk, the Russian invaders managed to save the pilot.

Background: A Russian aircraft crashed near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on 28 March.

