Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed his first aide, Serhii Shefir, along with several advisers, on 30 March.

Details: In addition to Shefir, the President also dismissed several advisers, including Mykhailo Radutskyi, Serhii Trofimov, and Oleh Ustenko.

The extrabudgetary commissioners for volunteer activities and for ensuring the rights of defenders – Nataliia Pushkarova and Aliona Verbytska – were also dismissed.

Shefir is a longtime friend of Zelenskyy and his business partner.

Together with his older brother Borys and Volodymyr Zelensky, they created the Kvartal 95 Studio, a Ukrainian TV production company.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that before the full-scale war, Shefir was responsible for communication between the President's Office and big business.

Journalists repeatedly recorded first aide Shefir's visits to oligarchs, as well as his influence on the work of the Energoatom National Electric Power Plant and the Odesa Port Plant.

