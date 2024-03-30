All Sections
Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 10:25
Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors
Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed his first aide, Serhii Shefir, along with several advisers, on 30 March.

Source: Zelenskyy's decrees Nos 207-212

Details: In addition to Shefir, the President also dismissed several advisers, including Mykhailo Radutskyi, Serhii Trofimov, and Oleh Ustenko.

The extrabudgetary commissioners for volunteer activities and for ensuring the rights of defenders – Nataliia Pushkarova and Aliona Verbytska – were also dismissed.

Background:

  • Shefir is a longtime friend of Zelenskyy and his business partner.
  • Together with his older brother Borys and Volodymyr Zelensky, they created the Kvartal 95 Studio, a Ukrainian TV production company.
  • Ukrainska Pravda reports that before the full-scale war, Shefir was responsible for communication between the President's Office and big business.
  • Journalists repeatedly recorded first aide Shefir's visits to oligarchs, as well as his influence on the work of the Energoatom National Electric Power Plant and the Odesa Port Plant.

