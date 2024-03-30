All Sections
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address

, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

In his Easter address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the need for a just peace and encouraged further support for Ukraine.

Source: Scholz in his video podcast on Saturday, 30 March, as reported by European Pravda, citing Die Welt.

Details: "Peace without freedom means oppression. There is no peace without justice. That is why we support Ukraine in its struggle for a just peace – as long as it takes," Scholz said.

At Easter services, Christians worldwide pray for a more peaceful world, the Chancellor said.

"We all want a more peaceful world. People in the Middle East and Ukraine also want peace," he added.

Scholz emphasised that support for Ukraine is "also necessary for us, for our security". "For many decades, peace in Europe has been based on a fundamental principle: borders should not be moved by force. Never again! And Vladimir Putin's Russia has violated this principle," he noted.

"But it is in our hands to make this principle work again. By continuing to support Ukraine in a decisive and balanced way," the Chancellor said. Scholz added that Germany would also invest more in its own security and keep the country together rather than let itself be torn apart.

"Especially as we are united in the belief that the law must prevail over violence," he added. This is a prerequisite for peace, especially in our time, Scholz stressed. The Chancellor concluded his video message wishing everyone happy holidays "even in these difficult times".

Background:

  • Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, the largest opposition party in Germany, believes that the threat of Ukraine's possible defeat in the full-scale war with Russia has increased.
  • Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine would escalate, as "Putin's cruelty has no limits anymore".

