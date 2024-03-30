Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine

Rolling blackouts have been cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine at once, with power supply restrictions still in place in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Rolling blackouts have been cancelled in:

Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

The situation in Kharkiv Oblast remains dire, with over 18,000 households still cut off from power. Grid restrictions have been imposed on 120,000 consumers in Kharkiv.

Background: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has issued updated schedules for rolling power outages in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast from 1 to 7 April.

The city of Kharkiv is being supplied with power from other regions of Ukraine after the local thermal power plant, Kharkiv TPP-5, was damaged in a Russian missile attack. It will take years to rebuild the plant.

